The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
6h

Hah. Yea, I think it's generally a good thing that folks are more aware of their "traumas" and how they affect their relationship patterns. But it's also true that you want the first date to be about flirting, joking, and seeing if this person is someone you enjoy talking to, not a therapy session where you dive into your (or their) psychological profile.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Pablo Gazpachot's avatar
Pablo Gazpachot
3h

My sympathies on this state of affairs. As a geezer, I dodged this one. I met my wife at a party when I was in a terrible mood and wearing someone else’s clothes, several sizes too small (long story). There was an attraction and a natural awkwardness and a clear unspoken sense that both of us had “work” to do on ourselves. But the humor and shyness and flirting did their own work. 23 years later we’re still working on ourselves and each other with humor and tolerance and analysis when asked for. Good stuff.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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