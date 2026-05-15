Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: Why modern dating increasingly feels less like chemistry & more like a live psychological assessment.

The Date That Felt Like an Intake Form

I have a portrait tattoo of my late sister on my right arm. It’s one of my favorite tattoos. Recently, on a date, a woman asked about it. Fair question…I don’t mind talking about my sister.

But somewhere after the obligatory small talk & our first cup of coffee, the conversation took a turn into what felt less like curiosity & more like a live psychological assessment.

“You tense up when you talk about her.”

Then came the follow-up questions…except they weren’t really questions. More like diagnoses disguised as concern. Whether I’d “processed it.” Whether I wanted to get to a place where talking about her no longer affected me physically.

And I remember sitting there thinking: when the fuck did dating start feeling like a therapy intake session?

Because this keeps happening now. People don’t just experience each other anymore…they analyze each other in real time:

Every reaction becomes something to interpret.

Every preference traces back to “attachment.”

Every difficult emotion becomes something to heal, regulate, process or optimize away.

Somewhere along the line, modern dating stopped sounding flirtatious & started becoming clinical.

The Rise of Interpretive Dating

Look, some of this is probably good. Human beings historically were not exactly crushing emotional intelligence. Half our grandparents dealt with psychological discomfort by chain smoking indoors & emotionally disappearing into garage projects for 31 years.

But I also think therapy culture escaped containment.

At some point, the language of therapy entered dating & never left. Suddenly everyone became a part-time psychologist with an Instagram infographic vocabulary.

People casually say things like:

“That response feels avoidant.”

“I’m sensing dysregulation.”

“That sounds like an abandonment wound.”

“Have you processed that?”

“I don’t think you’re emotionally available.”

Meanwhile the guy just forgot to text back because he fell asleep watching UFC prelims after an edible. Me, I’m that guy.

Not every behavior is a trauma response. Sometimes someone is weird, sometimes they’re stressed, sometimes they had a bad day, sometimes they just don’t like you. And sometimes YOU are the stressful one.

We are slowly losing the ability to leave ordinary human behavior alone.

Chemistry Got Replaced by Analysis

Modern dating increasingly rewards people who can perform awareness.

People who know the language:

attachment theory

boundaries

nervous system regulation

somatic processing

inner child work

“holding space”

Don’t get me wrong, some of these frameworks are useful. But there’s now a strange social advantage in sounding emotionally evolved.

Which creates this bizarre dynamic where two people sit across from each other pseudo-analyzing one another instead of just relaxing enough to see if they enjoy each other’s company.

Nobody flirts anymore…they conduct emotional due diligence.

You’ll be halfway through your drink & suddenly feel like you’re defending a dissertation on why you took three hours to respond to a text last Thursday.

And honestly, I think all this analysis is making people worse at recognizing actual chemistry. Because chemistry is irrational…it’s weird, felt & energetic. It often makes very little sense on paper.

That’s part of the fun.

Awareness Became Social Performance

There’s also a difference between being self-aware & performing self-awareness. Modern culture increasingly confuses the two.

Some people now speak in such aggressively therapeutic language that it becomes impossible to tell whether they’re emotionally healthy or just deeply committed to sounding emotionally healthy.

Talking about your patterns nonstop is not the same thing as changing them.

And narrating every emotion in real time doesn’t automatically make someone mature. Sometimes it just makes them exhausting to go on a date with.

A lot of people now approach dating like they’re trying to win the Emotional Intelligence Olympics. Everything becomes hyper-interpreted:

texting cadence

eye contact

tone shifts

pauses

body language

At a certain point you’re not even on a date anymore. You’re trapped inside a live-action podcast hosted by two people that recently discovered attachment theory.

The Problem With Treating Pain Like Failure

The strangest part of all this is the assumption that emotionally healthy people should eventually stop feeling pain around painful things.

I don’t actually want to get to a place where talking about my sister feels emotionally neutral. That wouldn’t feel evolved to me…it would feel disturbing.

Therapy culture subtly frames emotional discomfort as evidence that more work still needs to be done. As if the goal is to become perfectly regulated no matter the circumstance. Fuck that goal.

Some emotions are supposed to hurt. Feeling pain when talking about someone you lost is not dysfunction…it’s evidence that love existed.

Not every difficult emotion needs optimization. Some things don’t need to be healed away.

Dating Needs Less Analysis

The healthiest people I know don’t sound like therapists on dates. They sound present, funny, curious & relaxed.

They can talk about difficult things without turning the conversation into a six-part healing framework. They know how to flirt, how to laugh, how to let a moment breathe without immediately trying to psychologically decode it.

That’s becoming rarer than emotional availability itself. Because somewhere along the way, modern dating became obsessed with understanding connection instead of simply experiencing it.

That’s the problem. The goal isn’t to psychoanalyze every emotion, regulate every feeling & perfectly optimize every interaction.

The goal is just to feel alive around someone again.

Next up, Sunday Insider - Global Altered States: Austin on Mushrooms — how Psilocybin became my replacement for bars, blackouts & emotionally flat travel.

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