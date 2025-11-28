Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: How Psychedelics turn gratitude from a practice into a lifestyle.

“I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought; and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.” — G.K. Chesterton

Intro

There are eight million pieces about gratitude on the internet, all saying the exact same thing: journal, write lists, think positive. A digital Hallmark card. None of that ever did shit for me.

Gratitude didn’t land until Psychedelics rearranged my perception. After that, it stopped feeling like a practice and started behaving like a physiological shift. It became an underlying value, not a premeditated decision.

1. The Science of Awe

In The Almanack of Naval Ravikant, Naval mentions a friend who replaced “why?” with “wow!” This is not a trivial shift. Awe is rooted in gratitude, and the science is clear: this perspective changes how you move through the world.

Awe & Psychedelics hit the same switch in the brain — they quiet the self.

Researchers Dacher Keltner & Jonathan Haidt define awe as:

“A diminished sense of self and the feeling of being part of a larger whole”

That’s the same core mechanism behind Psychedelic ego-dissolution: less self-referential processing, more connection to whatever is in front of you.

Neuroscience backs this overlap. Keltner notes:

“Both awe and psychedelics reduce activity in the default mode network — the circuitry associated with self-focus and rumination”

When that network softens, perception widens. You shift from scanning for threat to registering beauty, scale & connection.

Psychedelic studies reinforce this. A PLOS One paper validating the Awe Experience Scale in Psychedelic users found:

“Significantly elevated scores on the ‘vastness’ and ‘connectedness’ dimensions of awe,” and that awe was “one of the strongest predictors of positive change following psychedelic use…”

Johns Hopkins reaches the same conclusion. They report:

“Awe and psychedelic states share the core feature of self-transcendence… a temporary reduction in self-referential processing”

This matters for gratitude.

When awe takes over, gratitude has room to emerge…not as a practice or a mindset, but as a physiological shift: the body registering the world without its usual filters.

2. Changes Romantic Relationships

My last long-term partner was a single mom. She told me most men she dated before me complained about her schedule, her energy, the fact that her kids came first. Some even pressured her about when she’d let them meet her children. It wasn’t just selfish…it showed a complete absence of gratitude.

These dudes never stopped to consider what it meant that this woman, with two kids depending on her, still made time for them. They interpreted what they weren’t getting instead of seeing what they were being given.

My work with Psychedelics made this invisible layer obvious. I stopped viewing relationships through a lens of entitlement. I saw the actual human in front of me…their responsibilities, their limits, their effort. Gratitude became my default stance.

In how I date & how I interact with women, that’s the core: appreciation before expectation. I’m grateful when someone chooses to spend their limited time with me, and understanding when they can’t. Some of that is maturity, but the rarity of this perspective makes me credit my work with Psychedelics. They made me grateful for the time together…not resentful about the time apart.

3. Catalyzes Embodiment

You almost never see someone wildly out of shape at a Psychedelic ceremony. The contrast with, say, the Dallas airport is…jarring. People in this world tend to take care of themselves…not perfectly, but intentionally.

Nothing makes you grateful for the only spacesuit you’ll ever get quite like a Psychedelic journey. I know a person who, during an Ayahuasca journey, were told by the medicine to “eat more fruit.” I know someone who stopped eating meat after a potent journey because they could feel the animal’s suffering…perhaps that was their body begging for a dietary reset.

For me, it’s pushed my discipline into overdrive. At 42, I’m in the best shape of my life—stronger, faster & healthier than I ever was in my 20s or 30s. I am consistently at the top of CrossFit leaderboards against people much younger than me. Psychedelics are a huge part of why I eat clean & train hard.

I’m grateful for this body, so I push past my perceived limits six days a week. Sundays are for rest ;)

Closing

One of the side effects of Psychedelic gratitude is you stop feeling like the center of the universe. The story of “you” loosens. The world stops orbiting around your preferences, fears, narratives & wounds. No small feat in a self-obsessed culture.

That’s the part therapy culture ignores. Psychedelics make it obvious: there is more than just you on this planet.

You’re one human on an epic planet…surrounded by other sentient beings, each carrying their own unique energy. Gratitude widens the frame enough for that to register.

You feel lucky to even be here at all. Lucky to have a body. Lucky to experience beauty, connection, loss, meaning. Lucky to be part of something larger than your own storyline.

That’s what Psychedelic gratitude restores: perspective.

Not self-focus. Not self-improvement. Just a clean recognition that being human is something to be grateful for.

