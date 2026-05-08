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Bacchus's avatar
Bacchus
4hEdited

Three weeks out from my first shroom trip. The trip was about four hours of ripping though beautiful landscapes. No negative experiences. Post trip: binge drinking stopped immediately, I still enjoy alcohol but dont desire it. Bad nightly dreams vanished. Reoccuring dreams of complete frustration, not nightmares. And my use of THC diminished subsatantially. I'm still nervious a lot of time as I stopped the SSRI, so as to do the shrooms. I'm learning to give up everything that is not real and substantial. Ive read so much Buddhism over the years and im starting get that...that all is mind made.

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3 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
AJ Ong's avatar
AJ Ong
2h

Brilliant, much appreciated article, spot on 👍

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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