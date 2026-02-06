The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gnosis Infinita's avatar
Gnosis Infinita
4hEdited

What if it’s not the brain generating the entities, but rather tuning to a different “bandwidth” of consciousness not perceptible under “normal” operating conditions?

One of my latest pieces goes more in depth on the brain as a reducer; not a generator of consciousness

https://open.substack.com/pub/gnosisinfinita/p/perception-unbound?r=5j1jtv&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Reply
Share
Charles's avatar
Charles
44m

Very interesting. Here’s how I started my last effort:

“I received a message from the mirror. In the glass, my plasticine face was fluidly molded and folded and remolded and holded and tolded and face after face after phase flowed forth. A cat, I’m not sure, a big cat then a skull, but so many faces, sliding, falling out of each other, always emerging, coming into focus and then reblended and mended and molded again and there, once again; my own sagging chops.”

Not leprechuans, but an apparent infinity of faces. Appreciate your work, thanks!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture