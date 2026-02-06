Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: A bizarre Mushroom exposes how the brain generates entities…and why that complicates the Psychedelic debate.

“Perception is a controlled hallucination.” — Anil Seth

Every year in China’s Yunnan Province, doctors prepare for a predictable wave of patients with a strange complaint: They see tiny people.

Not metaphorically or symbolically. Literally.

Patients report dozens of small, elf-like figures crawling up walls, marching under doors, standing on furniture, clinging to clothes. The visions are vivid, persistent & oddly specific. So specific that hospital staff usually know the cause before the explanation is finished.

The culprit isn’t a synthetic drug or underground hallucinogen. It’s a Mushroom.

The Hallucination That Refuses to Be Personal

The Mushroom is Lanmaoa asiatica. It’s sold in markets, it shows up in meals. Locals eat it for its savory, umami flavor. But there’s a rule: cook it thoroughly. If you don’t, people don’t just “trip.” They see the same thing over & over again: Tiny humanoid figures.

Doctors in the region treat hundreds of cases each year. A 1991 medical paper documented patients seeing more than ten small beings at once — on dishes, on clothing, moving independently around the room. In many cases, the hallucinations became even more vivid with eyes closed.

That already makes this unusual. Most Psychedelic experiences are highly idiosyncratic. Imagery shifts with personality, memory, mood, culture, expectation. Two people can take the same compound & come back with radically different inner worlds.

This Mushroom doesn’t seem to care...it reliably produces the same class of hallucination across different people. That’s the part that matters.

Why This Breaks the “It’s Just Cultural” Story

The standard explanation for entities in altered states is cultural priming. People see elves because Terence McKenna talked about elves. People see spirits because their culture has spirits. Set, setting, expectation, narrative inheritance. That explanation works surprisingly well…until it doesn’t.

Reports of the same “lilliputian” hallucinations show up not only in rural China, but historically in the Philippines & Papua New Guinea. In the 1960s, researchers documented cases of Mushroom ingestion causing people to go “insane” with strange visions in Papua New Guinea. At the time, the reports were dismissed after chemical analysis failed to identify known psychoactive compounds.

Only recently was Lanmaoa asiatica formally described & genetically identified. Researchers have now confirmed that specimens found in China & the Philippines, despite looking different, are the same species.

Different cultures & contexts but same perceptual output. That weakens the idea that this is purely narrative inheritance. At minimum, something more structural is happening.

The Brain’s Built-In Agent Generator

There’s a simpler & more unsettling explanation: The human brain may have a built-in tendency to generate agents. Faces, bodies, little beings, entities. Evolutionarily, this makes sense…we are wired to detect other minds. To see faces in noise, to assign agency where there may be none, to err on the side of something is there.

Under certain neurochemical conditions, that system appears to decouple from ordinary sensory input & start generating autonomous figures. Not memories or dreams, but constructed agents.

This Mushroom seems to activate that system in a very specific way, producing scaled-down humanoid hallucinations with remarkable consistency. That reframes the entire entity conversation. Not as purely spiritual. Not as purely cultural. Not as random imagination. But as the expression of a neurological pattern.

That doesn’t make the experiences meaningless. But it relocates their origin, at least partly, inside the architecture of the brain.

This Is Not a Healing Compound

Another detail matters here, especially given the current Psychedelic hype cycle. This Mushroom is not “medicine.”

The hallucinations can last 12 to 24 hours. Delirium & prolonged dizziness are common, some remain hospitalized for days. Locals do not seek it out for insight or transformation…they eat it as food. The hallucinations are considered an unfortunate side effect.

This matters because it exposes how flattened the Psychedelic conversation has become. We’ve collapsed a wide range of compounds into a single story: healing, therapy, trauma, medicine.

But altering consciousness is not the same thing as healing consciousness. Some compounds destabilize, dysregulate, reveal, confuse & overwhelm. Lumping them all into a wellness narrative isn’t science…it’s marketing.

What This Means for DMT, Elves & Entities

I’ve never encountered entities myself. That’s precisely why this pattern is harder to dismiss, not easier. If an edible Mushroom can reliably produce tiny humanoid hallucinations across cultures, the entity debate changes. It suggests the brain may have a default template for generating small humanoid agents under certain neurochemical conditions.

DMT appears to activate that same machinery, more intensely.

Which means machine elves, spirit guides, gnomes, jesters & other recurring entity archetypes may be tapping into shared neural machinery — not just cultural stories people bring with them.

That doesn’t settle whether those entities are “real” in any metaphysical sense. But it strongly suggests they are neurologically scaffolded as opposed to just learned. That’s a more honest frame than either extreme:

“They’re just hallucinations.”

“They’re definitely external beings.”

Reality is usually stranger than both.

The Uncomfortable Implication

Less than five percent of fungal species on Earth have been described. Which means we haven’t mapped:

The chemical space of consciousness

The brain’s hallucination engines

The full range of compounds that can destabilize or reshape perception

The Psychedelic world is early. It’s not mature, settled or fully understood. This Mushroom is a reminder that future discoveries won’t neatly fit our preferred stories. Some will challenge the healing narrative. Some will complicate the spiritual narrative. Some will expose how much of consciousness is generated, not revealed.

And some will remind us of something deeply human: The brain is very good at inventing entities.

