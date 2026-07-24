The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Wright's avatar
Diane Wright
3d

Andrew, the synchronicity of you posting this info is remarkable. One of our members in our little community of “Aging with Grace” transitioned to the next realm last Saturday. Five of us were with her and we prayed, chanted, consoled, comforted her and each other as she made her way along. Now we are dealing with the aftermath of closing out her footprint on the planet at this time, lawyers, crematoriums, cleaning out possessions, and having to show death certificates to every institution before we can close the chapter.

I know we have grieving rituals, funerals, celebration of life, etc, however when no one is left to celebrate one’s life but their elderly friends how do we structure it? She was a lawyer and her life achievements were in those arenas, most of that is foreign to us. Are we searching or yearning for those “structured moments that demanded courage, responsibility & transformation.”

You have given us a direction and a sense of direction, thank you! I really appreciate your articles.

Diane

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Alice Hesselrode's avatar
Alice Hesselrode
3d

Yes indeed in our current culture we lack rituals of initiation. You may be interested in the work of Animas Valley Institute, Bill Plotkins. I had a very profound experience through a vision quest a couple decades ago and continued to do other programs through Animas. To do a very surface synopsis of the work, it's aim is to facilitate us to move from our juvenile way of being, which we seen to be stuck in, to true elderhood. It's nature based so most of the programs take place out in wilderness. Very briefly, my experience stripped me of what I call false personality and opened me to recognize the devices I made to keep me "safe."

Reply
Share
3 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture