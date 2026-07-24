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This week: We don't need ancient rituals. We need modern rites of passage.

Standing in my room before my first Samadhi ceremony, a powerful blend similar to Ayahuasca (DMT + MAOIs), there was no audience, no church, no family waiting to congratulate me afterward. Just me, alone, preparing the room in the ceremonial custom while waiting for the facilitator to arrive.

Working with a Tier 1 Psychedelic doesn’t feel like taking a drug. Not even remotely. It feels like crossing a threshold into a place where you are no longer in control. The experience itself lasts only a few hours, but the decision to surrender begins long before the ceremony & the consequences echo for years afterward.

After the journey, I couldn’t stop thinking about how little modern life asks of us in comparison. We graduate, get jobs, move cities, get married & have children, but very few experiences ask us to consciously leave one version of ourselves behind before becoming another.

That wasn’t always true.

Almost every traditional society had rituals that marked the transition from one stage of life to another.

Life wasn't simply a series of milestones like adulthood, marriage & death. Those moments were recognized, witnessed & given symbolic meaning.

Most of those rituals have disappeared & I suspect we're trying to reinvent them. Not through religion, but through Psychedelic experiences.

The Power of Myth

In The Power of Myth, Joseph Campbell argued that myths aren’t valuable because they’re historically true. They’re valuable because they help societies answer recurring human questions:

What does it mean to become an adult? How should we face death? What must we sacrifice to live a meaningful life?

For most of human history, those answers weren’t learned through self-help books or therapy. They were experienced through ritual.

Whether those rituals involved fasting, solitude, vision quests or religious rites mattered less than the function they served. They marked the moment one identity ended & another began.

Modern society has largely abandoned those shared rituals. In exchange, we gained extraordinary scientific knowledge, individual freedom & the ability to question tradition. Those are real achievements.

But in losing many of our rites of passage, we may also have lost something difficult to replace: structured moments that demanded courage, responsibility & transformation.

Perhaps that's one reason Psychedelic ceremonies resonate with so many people today. They're offering something modern life rarely does: a meaningful transition.

Not Every Ritual Deserves to Return

History is filled with rituals we have absolutely no interest in reviving:

The Spartans routinely starved & beat boys as part of their initiation into adulthood.

The Aztecs practiced human sacrifice as a sacred ritual.

Public executions once drew cheering crowds as a form of public spectacle.

Countless societies scarred, mutilated or permanently injured children in the name of cultural identity.

The fact that a ritual survived for centuries tells us almost nothing about whether it benefited the people practicing it. Tradition deserves to be understood…it does not deserve automatic reverence.

Psychedelic Rituals Shouldn’t Get a Free Pass

The same standard should apply to Psychedelic rituals.

It’s common to hear that Indigenous peoples had these medicines “figured out.” It’s not that simple.

Traditional cultures didn’t have MRI machines, psychiatry or modern neuroscience. They had no way of distinguishing schizophrenia from spiritual awakening, bipolar mania from divine revelation or epilepsy from possession.

How many teenagers experienced a psychotic break after an initiation ceremony? How many others were traumatized, disappeared from the historical record or died only to have their deaths explained as “the Gods wanted it this way”?

We’ll never know, but the answer isn’t zero.

None of this diminishes Indigenous knowledge. They understood plants in ways Western science is only beginning to appreciate, but they also lacked knowledge we now possess.

Science didn't replace ritual. It gave us better tools to make ritual safer.

The Ritual Worth Recovering

What if the thing we're actually missing isn't Psychedelics? What if it's initiation? A culture where adulthood isn’t simply determined by age, but by demonstrating discipline, courage & responsibility.

That doesn’t require returning to ancient ceremonies exactly as they existed. It means preserving what worked while discarding what didn’t.

Science has taught us about psychosis, contraindications & risk. Traditional cultures understood symbolism, sacrifice & rites of passage. Neither is sufficient on its own. The future belongs to cultures capable of combining both.

Perhaps that’s the real return to ritual: creating new rites of passage rooted in evidence, responsibility & the timeless human desire to become someone different than we were yesterday.

For decades, we’ve searched for meaning in therapy, politics, productivity, identity & now Psychedelics. Each offers something valuable, but none fully answers the same question rituals once did:

Who are you becoming?

The return to ritual isn’t about recreating ancient ceremonies. It’s about creating modern rites of passage that ask more of us while combining the best of science with the best of tradition.

If Psychedelics have a role to play, it isn’t because they’re ancient. It's because they may help mark one of the oldest moments in human life: the decision to leave one version of yourself behind & consciously step into another.

This Week’s Sunday Insider: I Reviewed 100+ Psychedelic Retreats. Only One Earned an A.

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