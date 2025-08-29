Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: Your Personality Is the Drug. New research shows who you are matters more than what you take.

“This isn’t a ride at Disney. If you don’t follow my exact instructions, you’ll fucking die.”

Reassuring words from the instructor were playing on repeat in my head as I climbed over the bridge railing for my first bungee jump. (I executed the jump exactly as instructed and did not perish…which you know, because this article was not written posthumously.)

“Cover your tattoos. Only Zeks (Russian slang for prisoners) & Soldiers have tattoos in Russia. When spoken to, pretend you are a deaf mute — so they won’t know you’re American.”

That was the advice from the kind woman at the Russian embassy in NYC after stamping my visa. I was going to leave the tourist safe havens of Moscow & St. Petersburg to head deep into provincial Russia. The advice was: don’t speak, cover the tattoos (aka my entire body, in July, in Russian heat). Cool. Perfect. I got this. What could go wrong?

“I’m going to ask you to hold the smoke for a 5-count. Just watch my hands as I count down after you inhale. And whatever you do — do not panic. Do not resist. Go wherever the medicine takes you..”

That was the Bufo shaman giving final instructions before sending me on a rocket ship to the outer edges of human consciousness. Terror doesn’t begin to describe how I felt at that moment.

So why do I keep putting myself in these situations? As it turns out, personality type plays a massive role. And no — I’m not talking Myers-Briggs (that’s been debunked as horseshit by credible psychologists).

The Big 5 Personality Traits explain way more. Unsurprisingly, I score incredibly high on Openness to New Experience. Which might explain my appetite for jumping off bridges, wandering rural Russia, and smoking interdimensional toad venom.

And inversely — it also explains the “Yeah, I tried Psychedelics a couple times, they were fine, nothing special” people. Which, are also known as the absolute worst people to sit next to at a dinner party.

I. Personality Type > Psychedelic

We spend a lot of time debating the Psychedelic itself. Psilocybin or LSD? Ayahuasca or DMT? Hero dose or microdose? But new research suggests the most important factor in your next trip might not be the substance at all — it’s you.

In a study published in the Journal of Psychedelic Studies, researchers found that personality traits predicted trip outcomes more than the drug’s specific qualities. People high in openness to new experience were more likely to have mystical, expansive journeys. Those high in neuroticism tended to get caught in difficult, even distressing territory.

Psychedelics don’t rewrite your baseline wiring — they amplify it. Whatever you carry in your nervous system is what gets broadcast into the experience.

In other words, before you worry about which Psychedelic to take, you might want to look in the mirror.

II. Your Personality Is Your Permanent “Set”

We think of set & setting as things we can control on the day of a journey: the playlist, the candles, the clearing, the trusted guide. All important, sure. But there’s a deeper “set” you don’t get to curate with Spotify or sage: your personality.

Your personality is the playlist you can’t turn off. Your baseline emotional wiring…how anxious you are, how curious, how rigid, how open…comes with you whether you’re stepping into an Ayahuasca ceremony or just grabbing coffee. Psychedelics don’t erase those patterns; they spotlight them.

This is one reason why two people can take the same dose in the same room and come back with radically different stories. One feels awe, unity, and love. The other wrestles with paranoia, shame, and a sense of doom. The drug isn’t biased — it’s an amplifier. The difference is the set they brought in, not the playlist that was on.

III. Why This Challenges the “Just Take the Right Drug” Mindset

There’s a common belief floating around Psychedelic circles — that if you just find the right medicine, everything will click. Psilocybin for depression. Ayahuasca for trauma. MDMA for intimacy. It’s a seductive idea: one compound away from healing, enlightenment, or finally “figuring it out.”

But this study throws a wrench in that narrative. If your baseline wiring is anxious, rigid, or self-loathing, swapping mushrooms for LSD isn’t going to change the channel. You’re still tuning into the same frequency — only now it’s louder, brighter, and harder to escape.

This is where the danger creeps in. Too many approach Psychedelics as a shortcut, a quick fix, a magic pill. They underestimate just how much of themselves they’re bringing to the table. And when the trip doesn’t deliver salvation in a single night, they think they chose the wrong drug…instead of realizing they brought the wrong expectations.

IV. Can You Change Your Personality?

Here’s the good news: personality isn’t destiny. For a long time, psychologists treated the Big 5 traits as mostly fixed — like eye color or height. But newer research shows they can shift, sometimes significantly, over the course of a lifetime. Therapy, meditation, disciplined self-reflection — all of these can slowly move the needle.

Psychedelics, when paired with intentional integration, may accelerate that process. A single trip won’t flip you from anxious to serene, but repeated work with the medicine can nudge people toward more openness, less neuroticism, greater emotional stability. It’s not the drug doing the work — it’s the practices you build around it.

Integration matters here more than the ceremony itself. Journaling, mindfulness, community, therapy, breathwork — these are the habits that translate a four-hour journey into a gradual personality shift. Think of Psychedelics not as the sculptor, but as the chisel. You’re the one holding the hammer.

V. The Takeaway: Bring a Lighter Dose of Yourself

If there’s one thing this research reinforces, it’s that your inner state matters more than the molecule. Pre-trip prep shouldn’t just be about curating a playlist & lighting incense. It should be about tuning the instrument you’re bringing into the room: your own nervous system.

Emotional regulation, self-acceptance, curiosity — these are the tools that make a difference when things get intense. If you carry rigidity, fear, or self-loathing into a journey, the medicine will reflect it back in high definition. If you carry openness and a willingness to surrender, the same compound can become a portal to awe.

At the end of the day, Psychedelics are multipliers. They don’t create a brand new you in four hours — they magnify the one you brought with you. Which means the real preparation isn’t just what you pack for ceremony, but what you practice in daily life.

For me, this isn’t just theory — it’s lived truth. Psychedelics have unequivocally changed my personality. A decade ago, I was plagued by anxiety. I’m still introverted, but nowhere near as closed off as I once was. I carry a different energy now…calmer, more open. When I run into people who knew me back then, they often say it feels like talking to a completely different person.

I was fortunate. My openness to new experience pulled me into this work, and over time it reshaped me in ways I couldn’t have forced through willpower alone. But that’s the paradox: so many of the people who would benefit the most from these medicines are often the least likely to seek them out.

Psychedelics get all the attention — the molecule, the dose, the ritual. But the deeper lesson is humbling: you never get to leave yourself behind. The work isn’t about chasing the perfect compound. It’s about shaping the person who shows up to meet it.

