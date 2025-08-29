The Psychedelic Blog

I resonate and fully agree psychedelics are non specific amplifiers. These medicines can’t be reduced to which one is the best or which one has less drug interactions, when it is likely the drug-personality interaction that matters most. This is likely the reason why they are so hard (or impossible) to box in the constraints of a clinical study for example. Your post also reminded me of how I see Morpheus from The Matrix as a symbolic representation of psychedelics- “i can only show you the door, you’re the one that has to walk through it”. What you shared here tracks with my personal experience too, even if I am just a “beginner” in the wanderings of consciousness. Thank you!

Love this article. Lots of gems. " Do not resist. Do not panic. Go wherever the medicine takes you. " About personality, how open are you to new experiences? I was afraid of many things when i was a child. At some point I realized I didn't want to live a small, inhibited life. Forced myself to overcome, with sweaty palm and heart pounding. That is why I have had more extraordinary experiences than possibly anyone I know. While a friend was cautioning me, "Did you check to see if he had a criminal record?" before I got on a boat in Fiji with a captain I'd only talked with online. I trust my instincts and my ability to get out of situations if i need to. Without this open to new expereinces I would not have spent months in Ecuador living with the Archuar in the jungle. Security is an illusion. might as well take risks. I've seem myself like Tarzan swinging on a vine through the jungle. Not certain where the vine will take me but trusting that when the current vine comes to the end of the swing there will be another one to grab. The trip can be exhilarating. I call it the sound track to your life, the "playlist you can't turn off." Are you playing "Born to Lose" or "I'm so Excited"? " Psychedelics not the sculptor but as the chisel. You are the one holding the hammer" Thanks for you thoughtful writing.

