Why subscribe?

Each week, you will receive a think piece about the impact Psychedelics have on life, death, grieving, culture, relationships, time, reality, and so on. By incorporating my own experiences with Psychedelics — I can share how a Psychedelic journey challenges our preconceived notions of what it means to have a human experience. I hope the stories I tell make you think, wonder, live & love a little bit more.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

This Newsletter is for those just entering the World of Psychedelics, Experienced Travelers or anyone curious about the movement.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.