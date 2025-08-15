The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve R's avatar
Steve R
3d

Love these posts. It’s cool to see the spotlight on compounds outside the usual suspects. Makes me wonder, how many other tools are out there that we’ve overlooked just because they aren’t trending? Would love a deeper dive into one or two of these in future posts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
David H. Roberson's avatar
David H. Roberson
3d

Interesting reading. I know of a couple of these but the rest are new to me. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture