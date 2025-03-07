Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I am diving into the fascinating world of Telepathy, its intersection with Psychedelics, and what this reveals about Shared Consciousness.

“The only real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” – Marcel Proust

Introduction: Reading the Unreadable

To the surprise of her parents, Elle (made-up name) was able to spell in Portuguese. This was a surprise because neither of them speak Portuguese. But it didn’t end there. Elle was also able to spell in Spanish, another language her parents don’t know. If this wasn’t fascinating enough, Elle is able to read hieroglyphics. You read that right. Hieroglyphics.

Since she was capable of reading thoughts, the parents couldn’t learn hieroglyphics. Instead, they brought in an expert and showed images of hieroglyphics to Elle and had her share what each meant. She nailed the test with 100% accuracy.

What if Elle isn’t an anomaly? What if other nonverbal children have similar abilities—ones we’ve simply overlooked?

What’s Happening in the Minds of Nonverbal Children?

Let’s start with a question: What does it feel like to live in a body that doesn’t quite register itself?

For many nonverbal children, particularly those with autism, there’s a deep disconnect between mind & body. Neurologically, this often ties back to proprioception—the sense that tells us where we are in space. Most people take this for granted; you don’t have to think about where your hands are when you reach for a glass of water, or how much force to use when stepping onto a curb. But for kids with sensory processing differences, that feedback loop is broken or severely muted. Their bodies feel distant, like they’re floating or detached from physical reality.

This is why so many of these kids crave heavy sensations—big boots, a thick chain around their neck, the heavy weight of a weighted blanket. It’s not just a fashion choice or a random comfort object; it’s a survival mechanism. That weight makes them feel here. It anchors them.

But if the body feels distant, what about the mind?

Here’s where things get interesting. While traditional science tends to focus on what these kids can’t do—speak, express emotions in a neurotypical way—there’s another layer at play. Many parents & caregivers will tell you about moments that seem impossible to explain: a child knowing exactly what they’re thinking before they say it, responding to unspoken emotions, or even reacting to something happening in another room as if they felt it before they heard it. Some describe it as intuition; others call it telepathy.

And if you start listening to people who were nonverbal as children but later gained communication—through AAC devices, typing, or even speech—you hear eerily similar stories. They weren’t “blank.” They weren’t disconnected. If anything, they were absorbing everything, just without a clear way to send information back.

Which brings us to the real question: If verbal language isn’t their primary mode of communication, what is? And if we’ve been missing it all this time, how do we finally learn to listen?

Telepathy: A New (or Potentially Old) Frontier

In the Western world, we assume language is the ultimate form of communication. Words, sentences, and structured thought—this is how we connect. But what if we’re missing something deeper? Something ancient, intuitive, and hidden beneath the surface of our daily lives?

Recent work by documentary filmmaker Ky Dickens is forcing us to reconsider what we know about telepathy. Her project, The Telepathy Tapes, explores extraordinary accounts of nonverbal autistic individuals displaying what appears to be direct mind-to-mind communication. These children, some of whom have never spoken a word, seem to perceive the thoughts & emotions of those around them with uncanny precision.

The implications are enormous: Is telepathy real? And if so, have we simply forgotten how to access it?

The Hill: A Telepathic Chat Room?

In her recent discussions, filmmaker Ky Dickens introduces the concept of "the Hill," a term used by nonspeaking individuals to describe a telepathic chat room where they can connect & share thoughts.

For example, in a conversation with Joe Rogan, Dickens recounts how nonspeaking individuals refer to "the Hill" as a place where they can communicate telepathically with others, exchanging thoughts & ideas without spoken words. According to the children, this place was a sanctuary—divinely protected (a perfect foreshadowing of what’s to come…).

This concept challenges conventional understandings of communication & consciousness, highlighting alternative forms of interaction beyond spoken language. These children possess unique perspectives & abilities that are not yet fully understood.

It’s More Than Just Telepathy

Telepathy is only the tip of the iceberg. Nonverbal children have been reported to have the following abilities:

Seeing a disease or illness in someone before they even know they have it.

Reading an aura, describing colors around humans, animals, or plants .

Speaking multiple languages they were never taught, including understanding hieroglyphics.

Playing music or instruments they never learned, or knowing songs they’ve never listened to.

Visiting people in their dreams (sound familiar? We will revisit this one later).

Communicating with people from the other side..

These abilities challenge the conventional understanding of human perception & consciousness. They hint at the concept of a shared consciousness—one that potent Psychedelics unlock, but that some individuals, particularly nonverbal autistic children, seem to access naturally.

Telepathy: The Language Beyond Words

Humans tend to think of communication as something limited to speech, writing, or body language. But what if communication is happening all the time—just outside our usual perception?

Take plants, for example. The (lovely) smell of a fresh cut grass is actually the release of volatile compounds, sending a signal to nearby plants: Danger is here. Prepare yourself. The smell we all enjoy on a warm summer afternoon is actually a biochemical distress call—a form of silent, invisible dialogue between living organisms.

Now, if plants—rooted, speechless, and without nervous systems—are constantly exchanging information, what does that say about human consciousness? Could our thoughts, emotions, and intentions ripple outward in ways we don’t yet fully understand?

Perhaps what we call telepathy is not an extraordinary phenomenon but an overlooked aspect of nature—one that both nonverbal children and those under the influence of potent Psychedelics experience with greater ease.

The Parallel Between Childhood & Psychedelics

Children, especially those with autism, often experience the world in ways we don’t fully understand. Their brains function differently, their perception of reality is unique, and for some, their ability to connect goes beyond the spoken word. Dickens' work suggests that some of these children might be accessing a nonverbal, energetic layer of communication—one that mainstream science can’t explain (though they’ve hardly tried).

Now consider the Psychedelic experience. When under the influence of potent Psychedelics, many report feeling as though they can “read” the emotions & thoughts of those around them. Words become unnecessary. Some even claim full telepathic exchanges. Is this merely heightened intuition? Or are Psychedelics temporarily dissolving the barriers that block us from a deeper, shared consciousness?

Rupert Sheldrake and the Case for Telepathic Fields

Mainstream science has long dismissed telepathy as pseudoscience, but biologist Rupert Sheldrake argues that this rejection is more ideological than empirical. In Science Set Free, he challenges the materialist assumption that consciousness is confined to the brain and introduces the concept of morphic resonance—a theory suggesting that memory, habits, and even thoughts are stored in collective fields rather than in individual minds.

If Sheldrake is correct, telepathy isn’t a paranormal anomaly but an inevitable function of nature, operating through morphic fields that allow for non-local communication between individuals. He points to experiments where subjects correctly identified who was about to call them at statistically significant rates, even when randomly selected from a set of four potential callers. These findings suggest that telepathic connections may be more common than we assume, operating below the threshold of conscious awareness.

For those who have worked with potent Psychedelics, Sheldrake’s ideas feel strikingly familiar. Many report experiences where thoughts, emotions, and even full conversations seem to flow between people without a single word being spoken. Sometimes, this telepathic-like connection extends beyond waking reality and into the dream world (a theme I explored here).

Could these heightened states be offering us temporary access to morphic fields, allowing for direct mental communication? If telepathy becomes more apparent in altered states, it suggests that our baseline consciousness is filtering out a deeper reality—one in which minds are not isolated but intrinsically linked.

This idea extends beyond humans. Consider the case of the elephants that, every year, visit the grave of the person who once ran their sanctuary. Despite no rational explanation for how the elephants know the location or significance of the site, they return annually on the anniversary of his death, paying respects in a ritual-like manner. If memory & awareness were confined to individual brains, this kind of profound connection would be impossible to explain. But if consciousness operates through morphic fields, then perhaps grief, love, and remembrance exist in a shared space beyond the physical.

Sheldrake’s work invites us to reconsider what we mean by mind and how it interacts with the world. If consciousness extends beyond the brain, then telepathy is not a rare anomaly or a Psychedelic illusion—it’s simply part of the natural fabric of existence, waiting for us to notice.

“The shamans say that Ayahuasca is a means of accessing the invisible realm, where knowledge can be downloaded directly into the mind.” — Jeremy Narby (Anthropologist, Author of The Cosmic Serpent)

Ayahuasca & Telepathy: The Lost Name of Harmine

One of the most intriguing aspects of Ayahuasca is the persistent reports of telepathic experiences among those who drink the brew. Indigenous traditions & modern Psychonauts alike describe moments of unspoken understanding, shared visions, and even direct thought transmission. In the early 20th century, scientists isolating compounds from Banisteriopsis caapi (the Ayahuasca vine) were so struck by these accounts that they initially named the primary alkaloid telepathine.

The name reflected the seemingly mind-reading effects that Ayahuasca drinkers reported—particularly in traditional indigenous ceremonies, where thought-sharing & collective visions were common. Later, scientists discovered that telepathine was chemically identical to harmine, an already-known compound, and renamed it accordingly. Despite the name change, the link between harmine & telepathic phenomena remains deeply embedded in Psychedelic lore.

Many Ayahuasca drinkers report experiences that reinforce the idea of a networked consciousness:

Shared Visions – Multiple people in a ceremony reporting the same imagery, as if experiencing a collective dream.

Telepathic Sensations – Knowing what someone is thinking or feeling without words.

Unspoken Synchronization – Groups feeling as though they are moving, breathing, or emoting as one entity.

Could it be that the psychoactive compounds in Ayahuasca amplify our ability to access this field? Harmine & DMT have been shown to increase gamma wave activity—the brain frequency associated with deep meditation, heightened awareness, and flow states. Perhaps this altered state aligns us more closely with an interconnected mental web, revealing a hidden layer of communication that has always existed just beyond our usual perception.

If Rupert Sheldrake’s theory of a mental field holds weight, it suggests that our minds are not isolated but interwoven into a vast, unseen network of consciousness. Indigenous traditions have long spoken of telepathic communication facilitated by plant medicines, viewing words as crude approximations of true understanding, which they see as energetic, non-verbal, and deeply intuitive.

Perhaps Ayahuasca does not create telepathy—it merely lifts the veil on a reality that has always been there, waiting for us to tune in.

Closing Thoughts: Dreams, the Deceased & the Collapse of Materialism

For those who have been subscribed for a while, you may recall the story of me appearing in a former lover’s dream while journeying with Samadhi.

That was the exact text I received the morning after my experience. One of the most fascinating abilities reported in nonverbal children is their capacity to enter other people’s dreams. Coincidence? No chance.

For years, I worked with a life coach who was deeply spiritual—an advanced meditator with an uncanny intuition. I’d give her breadcrumbs of a story, and she would immediately know what had transpired. She was adamant that nonverbal autistic children operate from a higher level of consciousness, much like advanced meditators, granting them abilities that defy conventional understanding. Potent Psychedelics, too, elevate consciousness to levels otherwise inaccessible. So perhaps, unknowingly, I unlocked a latent ability—one that played out in dream reality.

But the synchronicities don’t stop there. Something else happened on my second journey with Samadhi. That night, I had a dream in which I was on the phone with my late brother. To my elation, I remember saying, “Oh, we can still talk!” In the dream, I was fully aware that he had passed, yet this ability to communicate filled me with joy. Another reported phenomenon among nonverbal children is their ability to communicate with those on the other side. By entering an altered state of consciousness, I, too, seemed to tap into this ability.

Remember The Hill that nonverbal children described as Divinely Protected? How fascinating—and far from coincidental—that sacred medicines like Ayahuasca & Samadhi grant temporary access to the realm of Shared Consciousness. They are gifts from the gods, after all—granting us passage into this sacred world.

Many will be skeptical. But after spending countless hours researching this topic—paired with my own direct experiences in altered states (and the sheer consistency of reports from parents & children, who have no incentive to fabricate such stories)—I am convinced that telepathy is real. Science, constrained by its materialist framework, has failed us in this regard. The materialist worldview is the modern equivalent of believing in a flat Earth—woefully inadequate for explaining the phenomenon of consciousness.

Another limitation of mainstream thought is its binary framing of consciousness: baseline reality versus whatever altered states meditation, breathwork, or Psychedelics induce. This is a gross oversimplification. Clearly, the shared consciousness realm that nonverbal children access represents an entirely superior state—one that only potent Psychedelics like Ayahuasca & Samadhi are capable of unlocking.

With the inevitable collapse of materialism, our understanding of consciousness will expand in ways we can barely fathom. We stand at the precipice of a paradigm shift. What an extraordinary time to be alive.

