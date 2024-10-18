Welcome to The Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture, and Death. This week, I’m debunking 5 common myths associated with the impact of Psychedelics. Contrary to popular belief, Psychedelics don’t automatically turn people into pacified hippies playing banjos without a care in the world. In fact, with…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.