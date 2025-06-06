The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
3d

The term "hallucination" is used by those who have never had a psychedelic experience. Trying to describe what occurs during a DMT or multiple tabs of acid journey to someone who has zero idea except for what "science" has taught them is like using speech/words to describe the sunset to someone from a non-verbal communication based society, utterly impossible, and what you convey will never match what you have experienced nor will they ever truly comprehend that which you try to impart to them. Science and psychedelics should not be mixed as science tries to explain everything in material terms while psychedelics deal with the etheric/astral realms. The colors I have seen on DMT are not of this dimension, they come alive when you enter the realm of true reality and it's like you are finally seeing color for the first time. The only downside to this is that colors in everyday reality look that much more drab, have come to realize just how boring this world is from a color standpoint. One of my favorite DMT experiences was when an entity decided to put on a symphony of color for me in the summer sky (the symphony got interrupted by someone honking their car horn and the entity got mad, show was over at that point), was one of those moments that force you into acknowledging that what you experience on the spirit molecule is way deeper, and magical, than you could have known.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
Watsin Anome's avatar
Watsin Anome
3dEdited

As a kid I was obsessed with rainbows and prisms. I had a really hard acid trip at 14 but I think it gave me synesthesia - I hear music with certain shaps and colors esp color combinations and paintings. As a mental health professional it's hard reconciling these experiences with the traditional concepts of hallucinations and illusions. It certainly makes me think very carefully about my patient's answers when I ask them if they see, hear, smell etc. things that others might not see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture