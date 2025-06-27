The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Steve R
2d

Damn, Andrew. Well done, as usual. I really felt the raw honesty in the way you explored surrender, letting go, and the stories we hold onto. There’s so much here that resonates deeply—especially the idea that we don’t disappear when we find the answer, but when we stop demanding one.

Also—huge congratulations on launching getKANNA! I love seeing you bring this vision to life with such care and intention. Wishing you all the success in the world as you help people unwind and reconnect in a healthier way. Cheers, man.

Orlando A. Rivera
2d

Beautiful. What a journey to read this. I found myself in your writing here, several times actually. Perhaps I am way back in the beginning of this path to surrender, but realizing I have finally “found” what I always sought for… well like you said, I stopped searching.

The echoes from my extremely intense mushroom journey still reverberate from time to time. While I still cling to the old me, a voice whispers—“it’s time, there is no need to perform, to play the jester, the judge, the jury, the executioner. You can just be you now.”

Then I remember, during my trip my late mom “came back” to say goodbye, to tell me how proud she was, then realize it was always me, she was always with me, but the pain was so immense I couldn’t see through, until psychedelics erased the blur, released my defenses, then all there is was love, what just is.

Thanks Andrew for helping me in my reflection for the day.

