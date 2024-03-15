Excited to share my collaboration with Psilouette! Enjoy a 20% discount on your initial purchase by applying the code TPB20 at checkout. Please note, this offer is valid on orders exceeding $40.

Sometime around 900 A.D. on a battlefield in Scandinavia, there's a legend of a Norse Viking Berserker Warrior. Clad only in a bear's head transformed into a helmet, he was said to bite the edges of his shield, consume fiery coals, and snatch live embers with his bare hands. Emitting animalistic howls & noises, he entered a trance, his rage likened to demonic fury, leading to the killing of six adversaries.

These Berserkers, serving under Norway’s King Harald I Fairhair from 872 to 930 A.D., were elite warriors, their presence on the battlefield both revered & feared. Known for their roaring & animal impersonations, they often fought minimally clothed or naked, draped in bear or wolf skins, embodying the ferociousness of the creatures they mimicked. This battle strategy, a display of vulnerability to the gods, rendered them nearly unstoppable & filled with uncontrollable rage.

Their legacy is tinged with tales of demonic brutality, often resulting in indiscriminate killing, sometimes even among themselves. A key feature of their legend is the trance-like state induced before battle, characterized by teeth chattering, shivering, and a visible transformation as their faces reddened & swelled. This state propelled them into a frenzy of violence, leaving survivors drained for days post-battle.

What could turn these Norse Viking Berserkers into such frenzied warriors? The consumption of psychoactive substances like ‘Henbane’ is one prominent theory, with symptoms including hallucinations, confusion, and bizarre thoughts. Another contender is the ‘Amanita Muscaria’ mushroom, known for inducing hallucinations, mood changes, and euphoria. These substances could prime a warrior for battle, enhancing their ferocity.

The use of Henbane or Amanita Muscaria by Norse Viking Warriors illustrates a unique aspect of our historical relationship with Psychedelics. Unlike other cultures that used such substances for religious or healing purposes, the Vikings harnessed them for war, turning them into formidable soldiers. This varied impact of Psychedelics underscores their profound potential to alter human experience & perspective, regardless of the intent behind their use.

The legacy of the Berserkers, outlawed in Norway by the 11th century and vanished by the 12th, lives on through stories of their drug-enhanced combat prowess. Their tale adds a complex layer to our understanding of Psychedelics, showing that these substances have long been a tool for altering human capabilities & consciousness.

The narrative of performance-enhancing substances in combat didn't end with the Vikings; it continued into modern history, as seen with the use of methamphetamines by Hitler’s Wehrmacht army in WWII. This ongoing relationship between humans & psychoactive substances for enhancing performance in battle presents a fascinating aspect of our interaction with the world, highlighting the diverse applications and impacts of Psychedelics across cultures & eras.

If you enjoyed this piece, please do me a favor & ‘Like’ it. I have learned the amount of ‘likes’ a piece gets directly impacts where it ranks in the Substack algorithm. Thank you!

Lastly, nothing supports my work more than than sharing with others who may be interested (forward this email & they can subscribe via the button below).