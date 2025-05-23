The Psychedelic Blog

Thanks again for great work!

It’s crazy, because we had an incident on the last night between our younger Shaman and two people. One was more of an intimate situation and the other was a complete break of ceremony in stupid humor.

It ended up causing a huge uproar after ceremony and then a guy left the retreat center the next day.

Our group facilitators came across aggressive and judgmental because of our questioning of the situation. It caused a major separation between the group and the facilitators from that point. The result was complete break in trust.

It caused the post facilitator lead integration groups to be ineffective. Our group has since started a new bi-weekly meeting and is doing better.

Have done two ayahuasca journeys (one in Peru) and I really appreciated the sort of ceremony that accompanied it! It was super impactful to understand the cultural meaning and how it had been used historically.

