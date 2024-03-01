I had only attended church once before. I went with my high school sweetheart, she was Catholic & came from a devout family. Needless to say, this was a big step in our relationship. Unfortunately, I made a fool of myself. When the priest handed me the Eucharist, I thanked him & put in my pocket. The look of sheer horror on my girlfriends face is still a readily accessible image in my memories. She didn’t invite me back.

The early days of Christianity are intricately intertwined with the use of Psychedelics. Below is an exploration of the connection between Psychedelics & Christianity:

Mystery Religions & Early Christianity: Early Christianity, like many mystery religions of the time, likely incorporated the use of psychoactive substances into its rituals to induce visions & spiritual experiences. This is attributed to the knowledge that various mystery religions & ancient practices included entheogens (substances that "generate the divine within") as part of their religious rites. The Holy Sacrament Theory: The early Christian Eucharist (the ritual of consuming bread & wine) might have originally included psychoactive substances. Art & Symbolism: Researchers point to Christian art & symbolism as containing hidden references to the use of Psychedelics. For example, the presence of certain plants in religious art has been interpreted as indicative of their psychoactive use.

The notion that Jesus might have been a Shaman is a fascinating hypothesis I've delved into previously. Driven by curiosity, I set out to explore firsthand: What would the experience of attending Church while under the influence of Mushrooms be like?

I felt some trepidation about returning to the scene of a past infraction. However, my curiosity about the intersection of Psychedelics & Christianity was too strong to ignore. So, I resolved to immerse myself in the church experience while under the influence of what many refer to as the medicine, to understand this relationship firsthand.

I timed the mushrooms and the beginning of the service perfectly. Upon my arrival, a band was performing Christian music as I started to feel the gentle euphoria Psilocybin catalyzes. The experience was profoundly beautiful. The sense of community within the church was vividly apparent. In the parlance of our times, the vibes were immaculate.

I chose to sit near the back, feeling somewhat like an imposter. Given that mushrooms can heighten social anxiety, and considering my pre-existing tendencies towards such anxiety, I braced myself for an intensely real experience.

Following the band's performance, which I thoroughly enjoyed, the Pastor stepped onto the stage, prompting everyone to take their seats. He guided us to the specific Bible passage that would be the focus of his sermon. I cannot remember which passage it was, as the effects of the mushrooms were becoming more pronounced. I found it increasingly difficult to focus, and kind of missed the band playing. With the benefit of hindsight, 2 grams might have been a tad excessive.

So there I was, deeply immersed in a powerful Psychedelic journey within a sacred space I had frequented only once before. Despite the overwhelming sensations, it was, in its own way, a profound experience. Just as I was navigating these intense moments, the Pastor's voice pierced through the Psychedelic fog with a statement that instantly captivated me and, for a brief moment, anchored me back to reality: "Jesus won’t make you not suffer anymore, he’ll just make sure your suffering wasn’t wasted."

This statement struck a chord within me. It seemed to suggest that the essence of 'Jesus' could be seen as a metaphor. For instance, replacing 'Jesus' with 'Perspective' yields a similarly powerful insight: "Perspective won’t make you not suffer anymore, it’ll just make sure your suffering wasn’t wasted." This idea of finding value & meaning in our struggles, regardless of their nature, presented a universal truth that transcended the specific religious context in which it was delivered.

In that moment, the sermon transformed from a religious discourse into a meditation on the human condition, highlighting the inherent power of belief — whether in divinity, perspective, or personal resilience — to imbue our experiences, especially our sufferings, with purpose & significance.

The sermon then shifted to explore the essence of faith. The Pastor eloquently defined it, stating, "Faith is what lives in the gap between prayer & results." As these words were spoken, the Psilocybin's effects were intensifying, nearing their peak, which undoubtedly influenced my reception of his message. Yet, this concept resonated deeply with me. It underscored the idea that true commitment to any worthwhile endeavor rarely yields instant rewards.

Faith, as presented, is an invaluable virtue. It's about having faith in oneself, in the value of one's efforts, in the love & reciprocity of relationships, and in the meaningfulness of our pursuits. This perspective on faith as a 'muscle' to be nurtured & exercised, capable of strengthening our resilience and guiding us through life's myriad challenges. In embracing faith — in all its forms — we find a powerful tool for navigating uncertainty, fostering connections, and achieving personal growth.

This message, delivered amidst my Psychedelic journey, offered a unique lens through which to view faith. It became clear that faith, much like the effects of Psilocybin, can transform perception, enriching our understanding of ourselves and our place in the world. In this sacred space, enveloped by the depth of my experience, the sermon transcended its religious confines, imparting wisdom that was both timely & timeless.

The concluding segment of the sermon was perhaps the most powerful, since it revealed an unmistakable parallel with the Psychedelic experience. The Pastor spoke on the essence of being a good Christian, emphasizing selflessness and the broader understanding of divine attention. He pointed out that unanswered prayers do not signify a lack of divine listening and that personal misfortunes do not negate the significance of Jesus's sacrifice. This notion mirrors a critical challenge within the Psychedelic movement.

The revelation of one's innermost self through a Psychedelic journey is undeniably transformative. Yet, the true measure of these experiences lies in how we apply the insights gained. There's a potential pitfall as Psychedelics become mainstream: the focus may shift away from contributing to the collective well-being, with the profound impacts of these experiences becoming self-contained. Ayahuasca, for instance, is indifferent to our professional choices or material acquisitions. Instead, the emphasis is on the kind of person we choose to become, how we interact with those around us, whether we extend kindness beyond the obligatory, and if we actively engage in uplifting others.

Christianity & Psychedelics, in this regard, converge on a fundamental principle: the importance of looking beyond our desires & recognitions. Just as unanswered prayers might be the answer to someone else's, so too might a Psychedelic revelation be intended to inspire actions that benefit others more than ourselves. To encapsulate this shared ethos, I recall a quote from one of the great thinkers of our time, which captures the essence of both Christian & Psychedelic wisdom —

“And that’s the trick to life, you have to be wise enough to know when you are living in your dream, and you have to be humble enough to accept when you are in someone else’s.” — Dave Chappelle.

