The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Odin ⚜️'s avatar
Odin ⚜️
6h

This is awesome, and hakomi is new to me, definitely something I would like to learn about. I suspected for a while that the marshmallow test was really a mix of ‘good child’ complex plus perception of scarcity..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Steve R's avatar
Steve R
7h

Powerful insight. Love how you highlight being in your body as a compass for truth—simple and grounding!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture