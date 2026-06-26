The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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Harrison Shields's avatar
Harrison Shields
4d

Has anyone had a good experience with morning glory seeds? A long time ago I bought a bunch of them and tried some of the extraction methods I found online several times to no effect at all. Then I decided to just chew them up. Definitely had a slight psychedelic effect but also felt pretty queasy. Not something I wanted to do again.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
5d

Really interesting! Hadn't heard of most of these, although I did try salvia once upon a time (in college) and my experience was similar to what you described: falling over furniture. But it's interesting to think about which ones get popular and why.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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