The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginger's avatar
Ginger
4d

Weirdness is the aftertaste of honesty.

I love that :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Darby Jones's avatar
Darby Jones
3d

Oh hell yeah. Sub'd. Right up my alley.

Shrooms have definitely made me weird in the best possible way. I've never had a bad trip. Recently our pug Suki Da has become a psychonaut. Fresh off the press ...

Our pug ate shrooms and finally understands jazz now ... but still hates it

https://open.substack.com/pub/darby687/p/our-pug-took-shrooms

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture