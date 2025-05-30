The Psychedelic Blog

The Reverend Gonzo
1d

You are absolutely correct about locked doors on DMT. My wife is currently 8 months pregnant and I recently did a journey on DMT that did not go as I had planned. As soon as it began an entity that I call the Mother Goddess straight up stopped it and berated me for doing it while my wife was pregnant. I could see this through my left eye while my right eyes vision was still seeing normal reality. Was an extremely interesting experience to say the least. Have had other journeys that were a bit stunted but nothing like this one. Buddy of mine who is a bigger psychonaut than I says he’s been blocked before as well, yet another example of DMT opening doors to other dimensions.

William Pollitt
7h

Insightful and informative article - thank you for a great blog.i have experimented with many psychedelics over the years and have found organic compounds to provide a positive balance and ritual - effort expended growing/ collecting/ preparing often leading to more lasting, beneficial outcomes. My favorite is San Pedro which although is unpleasant to ingest consistently connects me to a wise benefactor (sometimes feels like God). Here's to the pursuit of Joy!

