Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: An honest reckoning with how Psychedelics clarify relationships by removing the structures that made misalignment livable.

“One of love’s greatest drawbacks is that, for a while at least, it is in danger of making us seriously happy.” — Alain de Botton, Essays in Love

The eldest daughter of the only woman I’ve ever truly loved (other than my high school girlfriend…though we probably need a different word for love at that age; it’s more an amalgamation of testing, discovery & self-measurement against emotions so novel they shake you to your core) walked into the family room where my then-partner & I were sitting on the couch.

My soon-to-be ex immediately asked, “Did you eat my pineapple? Every week I ask you for your fruit order. You didn’t say pineapple. I ordered it for myself…and now it’s gone.”

I suspect the edge in her voice had less to do with fruit & more to do with the fact that we’d just finished our late Sunday-morning joint & she was entering the particular hunger only cannabis can produce.

“No, Mom, I didn’t. And I’m tired of you blaming me for stuff.”

Sensing an opportunity to earn some badly needed points, I jumped in: “I saw her eat it last night while you were in the shower.”

The eldest daughter looked at me, stunned by the betrayal.

I had to fix this. She’d always liked me. So I leaned into the honesty of the moment & said, “Sorry, I need all the points I can get.”

She smiled. “It’s okay. I’m rooting for you, Andrew.”

It was a sweet moment inside one of the hardest periods of my life. The relationship was over. Everyone in that room knew it. We were in that strange purgatory of unwinding…slowly accepting what had already become inevitable: parting ways for good.

It’s a pain philosophers & writers have been documenting since humans came down from the trees. Knowing you’re about to lose someone you love, no longer be loved in return, and, if you’re wired toward structure & routine, have your entire day-to-day life destabilized is among the worst experiences a human endures.

Why? Because it’s the same living organism, the relationship itself, that once brought you unprecedented joy & bliss. Alain de Botton is right…a relationship can make us seriously happy.

That’s the trade-off. The price we pay. So when we talk about Psychedelics changing relationships, this isn’t abstract. They remove the structures that made misalignment livable.

Here’s why.

The Collapse of Illusion

Years later, I could see that moment for what it actually was. It wasn’t a communication failure or a conversation about fruit. It was the collapse of illusion…the knowledge that alignment had become a relic of the past.

We like to believe we choose partners based on stable preferences—values & deal-breakers. But once two people actually interact, those stories dissolve. Desire doesn’t follow a script once another body is in the room.

Psychedelics don’t invent that disruption—they compress it. They collapse the distance between what we say we want & what we’re actually living. What normally erodes over years through resentment, avoidance & quiet accommodation gets exposed all at once.

That’s not insight. It’s acceleration.

Intimacy Without Anesthesia

In Essays in Love, Alain de Botton makes an uncomfortable claim most modern relationship culture avoids: we don’t fall in love because we tolerate ourselves well—we fall in love because we don’t. We idealize others precisely because we struggle to endure our own cowardice, laziness, compromise & contradiction. Love becomes a psychological outsourcing project. We locate in another person the coherence & goodness we cannot reliably sustain within ourselves.

This isn’t romantic. It’s functional.

De Botton describes falling in love as an attempt to place a cordon around another human being & declare everything inside it exempt from the flaws we recognize all too clearly in ourselves. Through union, we hope (against all self-knowledge) to preserve a fragile faith in our species. Illusion isn’t a bug in this system…it’s the stabilizer.

MDMA & Psilocybin, specifically, interfere directly with that arrangement.

MDMA breaks down the defenses that keep idealization selective. It amplifies empathy, emotional honesty & mutual regard…but it also makes avoidance nearly impossible. Under MDMA, people don’t just feel closer. They feel truer. What’s usually managed through silence or accommodation gets spoken. Not because people are trying to fix anything, but because the nervous system no longer supports concealment.

Psilocybin acts differently. It doesn’t just soften the heart…it destabilizes the narrative self. The story you tell about who you are, what you want & why this relationship “works” loses its authority. Patterns surface without apology. Power dynamics become visible. Desire detaches from justification. What once felt like chemistry may suddenly register as compensation.

This isn’t wisdom. It’s exposure.

De Botton distinguishes between immature love & mature love. Immature love is defined by oscillation between idealization & disappointment. Mature love resists fantasy, tolerates ambivalence & resembles friendship with a sexual dimension. Crucially, he admits why mature love is often rejected: it lacks the intensity people mistake for meaning. Those who’ve tasted the ecstatic highs of desire often refuse the calm alignment called love.

Psychedelics don’t push people neatly into “mature love.” They strip away the conditions that made immature love sustainable.

Historically, relationships survived because awareness was uneven. Selective blindness absorbed friction, unspoken arrangements preserved continuity, illusion did real relational labor. Under Psychedelics, those buffers erode quickly. Honesty increases, awareness sharpens, tolerance for misalignment drops.

The result isn’t relational failure. It’s intimacy without anesthesia.

Sometimes what’s revealed binds people more deeply—because the bond was strong enough to survive exposure. Often, it clarifies that the relationship depended on distortion to function. Both outcomes are honest. Neither is comfortable.

That’s the throughline in my writing on Psychedelics & Relationships. Not how to deepen love—but what happens when the mechanisms that once protected it dissolve. Psychedelics don’t fix relationships. They expose whether two people can remain aligned without illusion.

Once that question is answered, you don’t get to choose what stays visible.

What Changed

Last year, I published three essays on Psychedelics & Relationships. They weren’t mistakes. But rereading them now, I can see the progression clearly: optimism, then caution, then something closer to truth.

I’m not revisiting them to refine the advice. I’m sharing them because they document a shift already underway—one I didn’t fully understand at the time.

Each piece moved closer to the same conclusion: Psychedelics don’t deepen love by default. They remove the conditions that once made misalignment tolerable. What survives that exposure isn’t better or worse. It’s simply more honest.

This essay isn’t a correction of the earlier ones. It’s the consequence.

Psychedelics don’t ruin relationships—they clarify them. And clarity is not neutral. It exposes the quiet compromises that made staying possible…the selective blindness, the uneven awareness, the unspoken agreements that let misalignment coexist with love.

A relationship isn’t asked whether it should last. It’s tested by what remains when truth has no buffer.

In Sunday’s Insider, I’ll examine what remains when the stories collapse—how Psychedelics expose attraction itself, stripped of meaning & post-hoc rationalization.

